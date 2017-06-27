Islamophobic attacks soar as media and politicians push anti-Muslim hate

Police have reported a surge in Islamophobic “hate crimes” after the Manchester and London Bridge terror attacks last month.

Greater Manchester Police said it had 224 reports of anti-Muslim hate crimes in the month after the Manchester bombing.

That’s a 505 percent rise on the 37 reported in the same period last year.

Monitoring group Tell Mama recorded a similar increase. It had 139 incidents in Manchester reported the week after the bombing, compared to 25 the week before.

It was a similar story after the London Bridge attack.

Tell Mama said there was a 240 percent increase in verified instances of anti-Muslim hate in the seven-day period following the attack.

The Mayor of London’s office also recorded a fivefold increase in Islamophobic attacks after the London Bridge attack.

Last week a Muslim man in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, was knocked out by thugs before racist graffiti was daubed on his walls quoting a controversial tweet by right winger Katie Hopkins.

The victim was attacked from behind in his own home, struck on the head and left unconscious.

Graffiti

When he awoke he found racist graffiti daubed on his walls which included, “We need a final solution”.

Hopkins tweeted this in the wake of the Manchester attack.

Meanwhile two women in Whitley Bay near Newcastle, Kiran Loomba and Rajna Murria, were slapped and told to “get out of the country” on Tuesday of last week.

Kiran said, “My lip started bleeding and I was just in a state of shock.”

She added, “I have lived here for nearly two decades and all I think now is ‘is it safe for me to step outside?’”

Stand Up To Racism North East issued a statement. It said, “Those responsible for this hate crime are products of our current society where migrants and refugees are used as the scapegoat for all our problems.

“This kind of intolerance offers no solutions whatsoever and only serves to divide us.

“This cannot go on any longer—we must oppose this racism at every level.”

In Exeter residents came together to scrub off anti-Islamic graffiti which appeared on a wall on a residential street last weekend.

The giant slogan was daubed on a wall on Kinnerton Way, Exwick, in black paint. It read, “Rise Against Islam.”

The council said it would remove it but residents decided there could be no delay and took action themselves.