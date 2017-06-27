Loyalist terrorist’s 200 guilty pleas keep collusion hidden

Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) terror boss-turned-supergrass Gary Haggarty pleaded guilty to 200 terror related offences last week.

They include five murders, five attempted murders and 23 counts of conspiracy to murder.

He will probably walk free by the end of the summer.

Haggarty rose to a senior position within the UVF in North Belfast while being paid by Special Branch.

As was the other leading loyalist terrorist of the period, Mark Haddock.

The case shows collusion between the RUC and loyalists was endemic—and it bled over into the supposedly reformed police force, the PSNI.

Solicitor Niall Murphy said “throughout his entire career” with the UVF, Haggarty “would fully debrief with his handlers” on his activities.

Mike Ritchie for Relatives for Justice, said the fact Haggarty has pleaded guilty means “a full examination of the facts by way of a public trial has been avoided”.

On top of the 200 guilty pleas, Haggarty acknowledged responsibility for 304 other offences. Haggarty has made allegations against 14 fellow loyalists for crimes including four murders.

He has also provided evidence about his Special Branch handlers who encouraged him to commit crimes.

Ciaran Fox was 18 when his dad Eamonn was gunned down with workmate Gary Convie on a building site in 1994. He said, “It’s just hard sitting in a courtroom watching a guy admitting to murdering your father.”

Ciaran said, “The police knew what was going to happen and took no action to stop it.

“Police knew my father and Gary Convie were both going to be murdered and they sat back and let it happen and that’s hard to swallow.

“This goes right to the top, there are too many people going to get their hands burnt.

“He’s done wrong, his hands are deep in blood along with people he’s going to expose and because of who he’s going to expose I think it’s not going to finish.

“That’s the hard part, just knowing he is going to walk a free man.”

Soho cop corruption scandal drags on a bit

London security firm TSS continues to be mired in claims of bribery and fraud.

Six nightclub managers, four security bosses and three police of?cers from the Westminster licensing unit were arrested in 2015.

Former licensing cop Frank Partridge is suspected of taking bribes and undeclared gifts in return for putting pressure on clubs to employ bouncers from TSS or another company, Pro?le Protection.

Bouncer Terry Neil and his ex-wife Soraya Henderson set up TSS in 2001. It went into administration late last year.

Neil accuses Henderson of misappropriating £1 million of TSS funds.

She claims Neil fabricated the allegation after she uncovered his cash withdrawals for allegedly corrupt payments to the cops. Neil claims TSS lost contracts because the licensing cops were taking cash off another company.

The Met sacked Partridge for unrelated misconduct. All deny any wrongdoing.

Barclays bankers charged with fraud

When former Barclays boss John Varley and three other former directors face criminal charges they will be the first British bankers to face criminal charges over the financial crisis.

They have been charged with fraud and unlawful financial assistance over the bank’s dealings with Qatari investors.

Barclays turned to the Qataris for cash in 2008.

They raised £11.8 billion to avoid a government bailout.

They were desperate to avoid being nationalised.They wrongly feared it would come with conditions including forced sales of assets, government supervision of management and loss of bonuses.

Charges focus on so called “advisory services agreements”.

The bank gave the Qataris payments totalling £322 million. They then bunged a £2 billion loan their way.

The bank could be fined. The trial could run for years.

Benefits cap misery unlawful

A High Court judge delivered a damning verdict on the Tories’ callous welfare cuts as he upheld a challenge to the benefit cap last week.

Justice Collins found in favour of four single parent families.

He ruled “that the application of the benefit cap to lone parents with children under two is unlawful because of its discriminatory impact upon children.”

The judge said, “Real misery is being caused to no good purpose.”

The Child Poverty Action Group said it marked the beginning of the end for a “nasty policy”.

Rules for the House of Lords mean peers who fail to show for an entire session cease to be members.

So Lords Speaker Norman Fowler began the new Parliament listing absentees who are now out.

He added “I should like to thank them for the service they have given the House.”

What service?

Nice work if you can get it

An ambulance trust has paid out more than £400,000 to bosses for overtime.

The payments have been made to East of England ambulance managers, who already earn between £60,000 and £80,000 a year.

Frontline staff have now been told to reduce their own extra hours bill to avoid going over budget.

Senior managers were handed top of the range 4x4s last year.

Six managers had been re-hired just months after receiving redundancy packages worth £1 million.

Now figures show several bosses have been awarded overtime payments totalling £416,208 in the past two years.

When members of Vote Leave campaign gathered in north London last Friday night fun was to be had.

They aped the Glastonbury crowds hailing Jeremy Corbyn by singing the name of their campaign chief

“Dom-Dom-in-ic Cumm-ings” to the tune of a White Stripes song.

The former runner for Michael Gove was unavailable for comment.

The things they say

‘If Theresa May had been secretly feeding the poor at a soup kitchen every night, it would turn out that they all had food poisoning. That’s how bad it is.”

Unnamed Tory MP

‘For Jeremy Corbyn to seek to turn this into a political rally is an utter disgrace

Marianna, Viscountess Monckton of Brenchley Harrietsham, writes to the Daily Telegraph to complain about Glastonbury

‘The festival was dominated by the greatest cashmere communist of all: Jeremy Corbyn’

Mail columnist Sarah Vine whinges about Corbyn’s popularity at Glastonbury

‘We understand the anger’

Tory housing cabinet member for Kensington and Chelsea council Rock Feilding-Mellen before going into hiding last weekend to avoid the anger…

‘I wanted out’

Prince Harry bemoans the stresses and strains of being a royal scrounger