SUBSCRIBE
Trump’s racist Muslim ban is back on

Issue No. 2560
Anti-Trump protesters in London in February

Anti-Trump protesters in London in February (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Donald Trump’s racist Muslim Ban was given the green light by a unanimous vote of the US Supreme Court judges on Monday.

An appeal court had voted to block parts of the ban earlier this month. Now parts of it will be implemented and another hearing will take place in October.

The new ban includes the same travel restrictions on people from six Muslim-majority countries included in the original.

But people with a “credible claim” of a relationship with a US citizen are exempt.

The ban comes at the same time as Trump’s healthcare “reform” was presented to the senate.

It will remove health insurance from 22 million people.

For all their talk of resisting Trump, the Democrats did nothing to stop the Supreme Court, including influencing the four “liberal” Supreme Court justices.

There will need to be protests like those earlier in the year which pressured the Democrats to oppose the ban.

International
Tue 27 Jun 2017, 13:45 BST
