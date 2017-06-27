Royal value for money?

In the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, survivors had to fight to get help from the authorities. But there’s always money for the rich.

Accounts released this week show that the queen grabbed some £42.8 million via the Sovereign Grant in 2016/17.

That’s expected to soar to £82.2 million in 2018/19.

The queen’s treasurer, Sir Alan Reid, said this is “excellent value for money”. Really?

We paid £1.2 million to replace 20 doors at the queen’s orangery at Windsor Castle.

Another £500,000 went on refurbishing an apartment at St James’s Palace, with new bathrooms and kitchens installed. Yes that is kitchens, plural.

The royals’ official travel cost us £4.5 million. This includes over £150,000 to fly Prince Charles and Camilla across Europe in March.

Their food and drink cost us £1.5 million.

A ceiling at Buckingham Palace was done up for £1.3 million including “ornate gilding work”.

Another £1 million went on “ceiling inspections” to make sure they are safe. Ordinary people have had to fight for safety inspections on tower blocks in the wake of the Grenfell fire.

And firms chose flammable cladding for Grenfell because it was £2 per square metre cheaper.

This system lets ordinary people die and puts others at risk to save a few quid, yet throws millions at royal parasites.

We need to get rid of it.