'Over 40 joined our picket to fight for education', Stoke Newington teachers report

by Afra Cory, Laura Insole and Anna Gluckstein, teachers at Stoke Newington School
Issue No. 2560
Solidarity on the picket line

Teachers in the NUT union at Stoke Newington School in Hackney, east London, struck over funding cuts today, Wednesday.

We wholly disagree with our government body’s proposed cuts, as this will negatively affect staff and students.

More than 40 people all stood on our picket line in solidarity for the future of education—and ultimately the future of our children. We were joined by Unison union members and teachers from other schools.

It was fantastic to see support from the public as they cycled or drove past on their way to work.

Since the general election it has become clear  that we are now entering a completely different political period of anti-austerity. The Tories are in disarray over their education policies, and much of the public opposes their devastating cuts.

Therefore we will continue to fight for the future, and we will continue to have hope.

Stoke Newington School stands in solidarity with all schools and students and staff everywhere!

News
Wed 28 Jun 2017, 13:53 BST
Issue No. 2560
