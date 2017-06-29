Tory councillors ban Grenfell survivors from their first meeting since blaze

The retired judge heading the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire has told survivors it may not be as far-reaching as they hope.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick said, “There may be other ways in which the desire for that investigation could be satisfied other than through the work that I’m going to do.”

He went on to say the inquiry may focus on “basic factual questions” about how the fire started and how quickly it spread.

The implication is that the Metropolitan Police’s criminal investigation into the fire will be left to determine who’s responsible.

But the police investigation will likely focus on those directly responsible—not the bigger political decisions that led to the blaze.

This news comes as a kick in the teeth to people mourning the murder of friends and relatives in the inferno.

Previous decisions by Moore-Bick include allowing Westminster City Council to rehouse a tenant more than 50 miles away in Milton Keynes. Titina Nzolameso, a single mother with five children, had lost her Westminster flat because of the benefit cap.

Her lawyer said at the time of Sir Martin’s ruling, “This judgment could have dire consequences for vulnerable families across the country. It gives the green light for councils to engage in social cleansing of the poor on a mass scale.”

The Supreme Court later overturned Moore-Bick’s decision.

He was also involved in a decision to reject a challenge brought by the family of Mark Duggan, killed by the police in Tottenham, north London, in 2011. The family’s lawyers had argued that the Association of Chief Police Officers was wrongly operating a policy of allowing officers to discuss their evidence.

Moore-Bicks statement comes on top off survivors of the Grenfell Tower being banned from the first meeting of senior councillors since the disaster because the Tory council fears protest.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) council said tonight's cabinet meeting will be held in private.

Councillors will discuss the Grenfell Tower fire, according to a notice on the local authority's website, joined by support officers and “invited guests (if any)”. It’s unclear whether any survivors have been invited to the meeting as “guests”.

Lala, a local resident and activist, told Socialist Worker, “The council's decision to hold a closed meeting is just going to aggravate people more. They're making assumptions about how people will behave, which may create even more anger.

“It could have been a peaceful protest.”

“People need to see the discussion and how it will affect them.

“When I heard there was going to be the meeting I was relieved, like, ‘Finally they're doing something!’ But then I heard that they were having a closed meeting and my hopes went down again.

“A lot of people have just been left on the sidelines. It's gone on for far too long now—do these people not have a heart or what?"

Wrongly

Meanwhile, there is increasing disquiet over how many people the police say have died or may have died in the fire. Cops said on Wednesday that 80 people died, but that it will be months before a final number of victims is established.

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said contact had been made with at least one occupant from 106 of the building’s 129 flats. From those properties, 18 people are dead or assumed dead.

This means the remaining victims are thought to have been in the flats that were wiped out by the inferno. “There are 23 flats that, despite huge investigative efforts, we have been unable to trace anyone that lives there,” she said.

Grenfell residents’ groups have begun several parallel investigations to compile their own lists of the victims and survivors. They argue that the police and council have been far too slow to release information about the death toll.

Sajad Jamalvatan, who lived on the third floor of the block, has set up a Whatsapp group of 86 families who escaped from the block. From conversations with these residents over the past fortnight he is sceptical about the police death toll of 80.

He believes that the actual number is likely to be above 120.

Sajid said, “We were expecting the tenant management organisation to do this list for us, but we don’t think they are willing to help us”.

He said he was trying to organise a meeting between the council and all of the survivors, in one place, but that it was proving difficult to arrange. “They don’t want to face 400 people in a room. They prefer to deal with us individually,” he said.

Following safety checks after the fire, it was announced today that 137 buildings in 41 local authorities had failed safety checks.

This is still a 100 percent failure rate.