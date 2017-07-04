Victory as Tories back down over abortion rights for women from Northern Ireland

The government has been forced to allow women from Northern Ireland to access free abortions in England.

Previously women travelling from Northern Ireland, where abortion is illegal with few exceptions, were forced to pay for private terminations.

Labour MP Stella Creasy put an amendment on the issue which would have been discussed during a debate on the queen’s speech last week.

The Tories announced that they would fund free abortions for women from Northern Ireland to avoid being defeated in a vote.

This big concession will benefit women—just over 700 women came to England from Northern Ireland for an abortion last year.

But women in Northern Ireland still have to find the money to travel to England to access abortion services.

The 1967 Abortion Act should be extended to Northern Ireland—and we should fight for stronger abortion rights as well.