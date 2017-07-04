Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Manchester housing workers begin four-week walkout

Issue No. 2561
he strikers are maintenance workers for social housing in Manchester such as these

he strikers are maintenance workers for social housing in Manchester such as these (Pic: Alex Pepperhill/Flickr creative commons)

Housing workers in Manchester began a four-week continuous strike on Monday.

Unite union members are fighting for demands including pay parity and against new contracts which would see the introduction of flexible working and increased hours.

Some 170 workers are involved in the dispute. The difference in pay between them can be as high as £3,500 in some cases. Once the four weeks of continuous action are concluded, workers will return to their initial three days a week—Monday, Thursday and Friday. Workers also held a protest as part of their dispute on Thursday of last week. They rallied outside the Chartered Institute of Housing’s “Housing 2017” conference.

Send messages of solidarity to barckley.sumner@unitetheunion.org
Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 4 Jul 2017, 15:49 BST
Issue No. 2561
Share this article
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.