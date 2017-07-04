Manchester housing workers begin four-week walkout

Housing workers in Manchester began a four-week continuous strike on Monday.

Unite union members are fighting for demands including pay parity and against new contracts which would see the introduction of flexible working and increased hours.

Some 170 workers are involved in the dispute. The difference in pay between them can be as high as £3,500 in some cases. Once the four weeks of continuous action are concluded, workers will return to their initial three days a week—Monday, Thursday and Friday. Workers also held a protest as part of their dispute on Thursday of last week. They rallied outside the Chartered Institute of Housing’s “Housing 2017” conference.

Send messages of solidarity to barckley.sumner@unitetheunion.org