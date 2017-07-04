Socialist Worker
Refuse workers' strike calls out the council's trash in Birmingham

by Bob Moloney
Issue No. 2561
Refuse workers on strike in Birmingham

Refuse workers on strike in Birmingham (Pic: Bob Moloney)

Refuse workers struck across Birmingham for almost five hours last Friday and for two hours on Monday.

The Unite union members are fighting 122 redundancies and other attacks as part of a restructuring scheme.

Their walkout was solid at all the four depots and workers in the Unison union respected picket lines.

The Labour-run council wants to move from a four-day to a five-day week with 113 workers being downgraded and losing overtime.

Pickets at Redfern Road depot explained that some workers could lose up to £4,000 a year.

Workers are determined to resist. They voted by 90 percent for strikes.

They plan four more strikes with the next on Tuesday of next week.

Tue 4 Jul 2017, 16:18 BST
Issue No. 2561
