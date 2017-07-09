Marxism Festival vows to fight injustice - and for a better world

Around 1,000 people crammed into the final rally of Marxism Festival in central London today, Sunday. There was a confident atmosphere and a mood to fight - alongside deep anger at the system.

The father of Edson Da Costa, who died in east London last month after being stopped by police, gave a moving speech to the rally.

"This is my first time speaking publicly," he said. "My name is Ginario Da Costa. I came to the UK 21 years ago with my boy, his nickname was Edson.

"I'm going to say thank you to everybody who has called me and said I need to come out and we need to get justice. I need you guys' support."

The audience gave him two standing ovations, and held a minute's silence for Edson and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Moazzam Begg said it "broke my heart" to hear Ginario speak. "It reminded me of my father who campaigned for me when I was stuck in Guantanamo," he said.

"He stood in front of audiences like this. Sometimes he found it hard to find the words but he spoke from the heart."

Moazzam said Edson's family had been "welcomed into a community" of people fighting back. He denounced the Tories for making people less safe - and the demonisation of Muslims.

"The most respected man of recent times was a convicted terrorist called Nelson Mandela," he said "I'm all for radicalisation against racists and those who would destroy our basic rights." Brid Smith, People Before Profit TD in Ireland, described a "level of deep bitterness and resentment in the Irish working class". She celebrated the movements against the right in Britain, Ireland and the US. She added that Jeremy Corbyn has given people hope for an alternative and that, "Revolutionary ideas must be inserted into those hopes." Amy Leather from the SWP central committee stressed that the Tories have gone from "arrogance" to deep crisis within just a few weeks. She hailed Corbyn's success in the general election and asked, "Who says now that Britain is a right wing country?" Amy argued that the Grenfell Tower fire "sums up everything that is rotten, brutal and corrupt in Tory Britain'. "This was corporate murder," she said to cheers. Amy argued that Grenfell exposed the "reality of capitalism" and that we can't be divided in fighting the system. "We want to destroy capitalism," she said. "We're fighting for a different world where things like racism, homophobia and oppression are things of the past." Marxism saw meetings on everything from challenging Islamophobia to economic crisis, from the political crisis in Europe to Marxism and religion, from fake news to Marxism, nature and society.