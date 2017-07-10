Protests against the G20 in Hamburg have left the German government in a mess

The protests against the G20 summit in Hamburg over the last week showed that there’s a huge discontent with ruling classes all over the world.

They are responsible for wars and austerity and have no proper answer to climate change.

Among the G20 leaders are some of the world’s biggest arms traders and dictators.

In Hamburg there was both huge unease with how the G20 was blockading the city and sympathy with the protests.

We had very harsh repression.

The police attacked some of the demonstrations and fundamental democratic rights were pushed aside. The police have never had such a large presence and been so aggressive.

But this has generated criticism in the mainstream media.

The German government of the right wing CDU and Labour-type SPD tried to use the G20 summit to pose as important player.

Instead it has a fiasco, a mess.

Hamburg is governed by a “red-green” government between the SPD and the Green Party.

It was the mayor of Hamburg, the SPD’s Olaf Scholz, who brought the G20 to Hamburg. He is mainly responsible for the police attacking it.

Problem

What’s happened is a problem for chancellor Angela Merkel, but at the moment it’s a bigger problem for Scholz and the Green Party.

The protests have also highlighted political problems we need to address.

Before the summit there was a split in the movement, with the NGOs and trade unions decided to have their own separate demonstration last Sunday.

While 80,000 on the demonstration this Saturday was a good outcome, we didn’t manage to bring these two together.

Some of those groups are arguing for another form of capitalism.

Germany relies on an export industry which benefits from capitalist globalisation. Partly trade unions want regulations, but they don’t question the interests of the bosses in those industries.

To change the politics inside the trade union movement, socialists have to build roots in the working class

We are part of fights in the hospitals and local campaigns against privatisation.

The next step is to build the election campaign.

Die Linke is the only party that has a harsh critique of capitalist globalisation. We can mobilise people behind it because we stand against the things the G20 stands for