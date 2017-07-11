International round up: Egypt to put Israel’s man in Gaza?

Palestinian Authority (PA) president Mahmoud Abbas met with Egyptian dictator Abdel Fattah el-Sisi last Sunday.

A PA source said Sisi told them he “supports the legitimate Palestinian leadership.”

But there are reports that Egypt wants resistance group Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, to let Abbas’s rival Mohammed Dahlan play a leading role in its government.

In return Sisi will supposedly lift or alleviate the ten-year siege imposed on Gaza by Israel and backed by Egypt.

Dahlan was behind attempts to overthrow the democratically elected Hamas in 2007. A multimillionaire, he has close links to rulers of the Gulf states and is quietly backed by Israel.

March defies repression in Turkey

Over a million people demonstrated in Istanbul last Sunday at the end of a 280-mile march against the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Organised by the right wing social democratic CHP party, the “justice” march was small when it left Ankara on 15 June.

But it became a focus for many strands of opposition and grew along its route.

The rally was the biggest show of defiance against Erdogan since the Gezi Park protests four years ago.

Erdogan continues with outrageous detentions.

The latest victims include a group of Amnesty International workers who have been arrested on the absurd suspicion of being members of an “armed terrorist organisation”.