Parents plan a London carnival in reaction to Tory school funding cuts

Parents, school workers, children and others will gather in central London this Sunday for a carnival against the cuts.

The action is in response to Tory funding plans that will slash £3 billion from schools by 2020.

The protest will assemble at Whitehall Gardens at 12 noon for a march to a rally at Parliament Square at 1.30pm.

The Fair Funding For All Schools group called the action, which is backed by the NUT, ATL, NAHT and Unison unions.

Parents, teachers, children and MPs representing 60 schools protested at the Department for Education on Thursday of last week.

They handed in a 30,000-strong petition and held a protest in Trafalgar Square. The action was called by the Save Our Schools campaign.

Head teacher Jonathan Cooper told protesters that the government’s approach to education is “shameful” and “embarrassing”.

“We are the fifth largest economy in the world and we are scrabbling around for money to buy books, pencils. We need to take a stand.”

Two schools set for walkouts in London

NUT union members at Forest Hill School in Lewisham, south east London, were set to strike on Wednesday of this week.

School management and Lewisham council want the school to suffer a £1.3 million cuts package.

Teachers at Dormers Wells High School in Ealing, west London, were set to strike on Thursday of this week.

The NUT union members are fighting plans to turn the school into a privately-run academy.