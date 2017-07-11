Exhibitions in Middlesbrough that inspire radicalism

The Middlesbrough Museum of Modern Art (Mima) is far from having million pound paintings hanging on sterile walls.

The museum is highly political and the exhibitions flow into each other from one room to the next.

Starting with an installation focusing on art stolen from Africa by the church, there are slides of artwork and a documentary interviewing members of the Catholic church.

The walls are lined with information about colonialism, Frantz Fanon and dispossession.

The next room holds Eddie Chambers’ The Destruction of the National Front. It shows people beating the fascists by protesting.

This flows into the main exhibition, Wilderness Way, which started after Margaret Thatcher’s visit to Teesside in 1987. It has expanded into a huge interactive description of the 1980s. There are strong connections drawn in the exhibit to the Tories’ austerity and racism today.

Racism

There are direct connections drawn between different struggles, from the Falklands war to marches against racism and the Irish hunger strikers in the 1980s. No punches are pulled.

Industrial disputes are shown alongside royal visits to show how the ruling class deploy their celebrities to distract people from the reality of life in class society. The museum is well rooted in the local community and works as part of Teesside University.

It’s clear about the historic role which migration and Tory policies have played in changing the landscape of the North East.

It’s not just a history lesson, it’s about showing people how we resisted before and what we need to do today in order to succeed.

I would urge anyone to visit and join in the community activities they have planned.

Art is not for the elites but can be used as a tool by ordinary people for real social change

For a list of exhibitions at MIMA, go to visitmima.com/whats-on

