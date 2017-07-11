Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Movement continues in Morocco despite heavy repression

by Anne Alexander
Issue No. 2562
Hundreds of trade unionists and protesters have been detained in Morocco

Hundreds of trade unionists and protesters have been detained in Morocco

Demonstrations in solidarity with the mass movement for social justice in the Rif region of Morocco are continuing despite heavy repression.

On Saturday 8 July, women attempted to gather for a sit-in outside parliament demanding the release of jailed singer Silya Ziani, only to be dragged away by the police.

Meanwhile in the Rif region itself, demonstrators gathered on the beaches in a show of defiance against the mass arrests of the movement’s leaders.

Silya and unemployed activist Naser Zefzafi are among over 200 leading figures in the movement who were seized by the police in the last few weeks. They face serious charges which could lead to long jail sentences.

Activists

Four trade union activists from the branch of the main Moroccan trade union federation UMT in the Rif’s regional capital Al Hoceima are also among the detainees.

International solidarity with the Rif prisoners is growing. Over 400 trade unionists and activists in Britain have signed a petition demanding their immediate release.

The general secretary of the UCU union, Sally Hunt, has backed the campaign and written to the general secretary of the UMT expressing solidarity.

Activists in London will hear an eyewitness report from Morocco and discuss how to take the solidarity movement forward at a meeting organised by Middle East Solidarity magazine 7pm tonight in Soas.

Sign the petition on the MENA Solidarity Network website athttps://menasolidaritynetwork.com/rifsolidarity/

North Africa at the Crossroads meeting, 7pm, Room G3 Soas, 11 July https://menasolidaritynetwork.com/maghrebworkshop/

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 11 Jul 2017, 12:50 BST
Issue No. 2562
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.