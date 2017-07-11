London mosques face threats

At least three mosques in London received death threats last week.

Forest Gate mosque, the Coventry Cross mosque and the Ramadan mosque in different parts of east London were all targeted.

These sort of Islamophobic letters and attacks are fuelled from by racism from the top.

Erkin “Egg” Guney from the Ramadan mosque in Hackney told Socialist Worker, “We’ve become targets, we shouldn’t have to worry if people are walking down the street.

“These are repercussions for the hate the government has spread.

“They’re just trying to divide and conquer us—we need to stand up to it.

“We need unity in the community.”