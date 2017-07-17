Socialist Worker
A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey—photographer’s film avoids the big picture

The late war photographer Jason P Howe

There is a stereotype of war photographers as hard-living egoists hooked on the adrenaline of the chase.

It is a view most of them try to live up to and which this documentary does little to undercut.

War photographer Jason P Howe is the central subject of this grim film.

At the start, we’re dropped by helicopter into a firefight in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province, before shooting off to Colombia, Lebanon and Iraq.

He’s described as an idiot and a maniac by his fellow photographers—he is clearly neither.

It is a weakness of the film that it rushes too fast through the images.

Like much war journalism, the film is interested in the close-up of the battle and pays little attention to bigger pictures.

Reviews
