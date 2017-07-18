Anti-racists in Cambridge and Manchester take action after Islamophobic abuse

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) activists mobilised last week in response to racist attacks in Manchester and Cambridge.

Around 80 children, parents, local councillors and anti-racists joined Cambridge SUTR’s “Solidarity Walking Bus” to a primary school on Thursday.

It was organised quickly after a Muslim woman was abused as she went to collect her child from the school. People who came to help her were also abused.

Kevin Blencowe, deputy leader of Cambridge City Council, said, “Attacks on people because of the religion or the colour of their skin are the lowest of the low.”

SUTR activist Zareen Taj, a parent governor at the school, vowed that Cambridge SUTR would continue to oppose racism.

Manchester SUTR also held a vigil on Sunday opposite Southern Cemetery in Chorlton, where a Muslim man was racially abused and punched in the face last week.

The attacks were the latest in a spate of racist incidents in both cities.

Nahella Ashraf, a leading SUTR activist, told the Manchester vigil, “I point the finger at the politicians and also some of the press who choose to criminalise the Muslim community collectively.”

Nahella suffered racist abuse earlier this year. She said mobilising helps support victims and defy the racists.

“It is very important we come out and show solidarity with victims of racist attacks to show to them that they are not on their own,” she said.

“We are the majority in Britain. We are the ones that stand together against racism, against hate, and we won’t allow those people to divide us.”

Stand Up To Racism will hold its annual conference in London on Saturday 21 October. To find out more or to get involved go to standuptoracism.org.uk