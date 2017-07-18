Arrogant Tories have robbed our wages with public sector pay cap

Chancellor Philip Hammond is not denying reports that he told his cabinet colleagues that public sector workers are “overpaid”.

But a string of reports have underlined the pay cuts they have suffered due to years of curbs.

Using the RPI index of inflation, which includes housing costs, the TUC said that since 2010 workers have lost thousands.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said, “It’s been seven long years of pay cuts for our public servants. And ministers still won’t tell us if relief is on the way.”

The GMB union published research this week saying that the losses were even greater than the TUC’s figures. It claims the average public sector worker is set to lose £13,000 by 2020.

It’s time to win a pay rise for all. One big focus has to be the People’s Assembly demonstration at the Tory conference in Manchester on 1 October.

Every union—and the Labour Party—should build the demo now.

How much have public sector workers lost since 2010?

NHS specialist dietician - £5,731

Firefighter - £4,770

Teacher - £4,473

NHS ancillary staff - £897

Source: TUC