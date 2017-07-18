Family and friends of Edson Da Costa appeal for support with fundraiser

The family and friends of Edson Da Costa have organised a fundraiser to help with funeral and legal costs.

Edson died last month six days after being stopped by police in Beckton, east London. The IPCC watchdog is investigating the death.

Edson’s cousin Dileta told Socialist Worker, “We are hosting this special fundraiser for our beloved friend, father, son and boyfriend Edson.

“Something tragic happened and we are fighting for justice.”

Edson’s cousin Shellin added, “We all need to come together to unite as one. We need to give Edson the send-off and justice that he deserves.”

His family has spoken out about multiple injuries that Edson suffered as a result of the stop. They have been unable to arrange his funeral because his cause of death has not yet been established.

The IPCC has confirmed that police used CS spray and may have used “force”—but will make no further comment.

Unite for Edson—Sat 22 Jul, 2pm, Abrahams Care, Burke St, Canning Town, London E16 1ET