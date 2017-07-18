United anti-fracking protest shuts Lancashire site

About 200 anti-fracking activists and trade unionists blocked the entrance to the Preston New Road Cuadrilla site in Lancashire last Friday.

It was part of a day of action for trade unionists against fracking. Convoys of cars from Lancaster and a coach of protesters from Manchester joined with the local people who protest on a daily basis.

Three Lancashire trades councils were represented from Preston, Blackpool and Lancaster. Speakers from the NUT, Unite, Unison, PCS and UCU unions addressed the protest that shut the site for the day.

Ricardo, a student at Lancaster university, said, “Bit by bit they make our lives worse, taking away our rights and worsening our conditions. You have to fight it from the start.”

Margaret Jones from Lancaster and Morecambe TUC told Socialist Worker, “I am absolutely opposed to fracking. Direct action is the only way to stop it.”

Sally Laver from Lancaster and Morecambe Pensioners Action Group said, “This is important for everyone as we hope more people live to become pensioners.

“This is less likely with climate change, fracking and continued burning of fossil fuels. It is important we keep the protest going with mass demonstrations every week.”

Eric Jones, chair of Lancaster Unite, said, “We are having to meet here because our democracy doesn’t work. My elected representatives voted not to allow fracking in Lancashire.

“Their decision was overturned by a government minister who was not elected by the people of Lancashire. An example of democracy for the few and not the many.”