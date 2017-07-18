Royal Mail ‘heading for a dispute’ on pension attack

Leaders of the CWU union have said they are certain to be heading for a dispute with Royal Mail over an attack on postal workers’ pensions.

Royal Mail bosses want to close workers’ defined benefits pension scheme. That could steal thousands of pounds from pensions every year.

They want to replace it with an option of either a defined contribution or a cash balance scheme. These both leave the amount a retired worker gets each year at the mercy of the market.

It’s part of a massive attack on postal workers’ pensions, pay and conditions planned by Royal Mail bosses.

The managers’ union Unite is balloting its members on the pension offer, describing it as “the best achievable”.

But the CWU rejected it. Deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said last week, “We are heading for dispute, I don’t think there is any doubt about it.”

CWU members voted for possible strikes over the attack at their conference in April—and there could be national strikes over the attack in autumn.