Show of defiance and unity in Manchester following arson attack on mosque

In a show of defiance days after their local mosque was burned down, around 200 people from Newton Heath, north Manchester, marched in the area on Friday.

They gathered at the burned-out Nasfat Islamic centre, with supporters including Stand up to Racism activists. They walked to a nearby park to hold their Friday prayers in public.

Mosque secretary Monsurat Adebanjo-Aremu told Socialist Worker, "This attack is racism, it's Islamophobia, and it keeps getting worse. Today we're showing that although we've been attacked we're staying strong—and we're not leaving Newton Heath."

The building was gutted in a fire on Sunday night that police are treating as a hate crime. Samusideen Oladimeji, a mosque spokesperson, said, "When I came and saw the damage I was devastated."

Local resident Carl Cullough walked past on his way to work early on Monday morning. "There were loads of police and firefighters and an acrid burning smell in the air," he said.