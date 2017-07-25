Unity defies the Nazi Britain First in Rochdale

Around 150 people—mostly from Rochdale and Greater Manchester—outnumbered a national demonstration of 100 fascist Britain First protesters in Rochdale last Saturday.

Unite Against Fascism (UAF) called the anti-fascist rally.

Local and regional trade unionists, including Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Trades Council, Rochdale Unison and CWU North West Region backed it.

The GMB North West and Irish Region also backed the protest, along with regional secretaries and officers in the FBU, Unite and NUT unions.

Rapper and journalist Professor Green—who was filming the fascists’ demo— was subjected to abuse by Britain First, who accused him of “defending rapists”.

The Nazis hijacked a child sexual exploitation scandal in the town to try and whip up racism against Muslims.

Speakers at UAF’s rally included CWU North West regional secretary Carl Webb, and there was a strong delegation of CWU members.

Local Muslim youth marched from Broadfield Park, in spite of appalling behaviour by police, to link up with UAF’s town centre demo at The Butts.

Fascist organisations have recently succeeded in marching through the central shopping area near The Butts. But UAF’s protest on Saturday held the town centre.

After being marched from the train station by police, Britain First held its rally behind giant barriers in a car park. UAF and others also demonstrated at Baillie Street.

This Saturday, 29 July, the fascist English Defence League will be protesting in Rochdale. UAF and others will also be opposing this fascist demo.