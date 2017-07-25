Join the protests against the pay cap

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) was set to hold a day of action against the public sector pay cap on Thursday of this week.

Protests have been organised across Britain, including opposite Downing Street in central London from 4pm.

And the RCN has called its “biggest ever UK rally” in central London on Wednesday 6 September.

Meanwhile the PCS, NUT, Unite, GMB, UCU, FBU and ATL unions have called a London protest and rally for Thursday 12 October.

Campaigners have already taken action against the cap.

At least 150 people braved the rain in Portsmouth to demonstrate last Saturday.

Scandal

Stephen Morgan, newly elected Labour MP for Portsmouth South, spoke of the scandal of low pay.

He said the Tories and the DUP showed contempt in parliament by laughing at a Labour amendment opposing the pay cap.

Speakers from Sertuc, Unison, Unite, PCS, NUT, RCN, FBU, RMT and Momentum rounded on the weak and divided Tory government.

Many talked of the need for coordinated strikes. The march through Portsmouth’s Commercial Road was well received.

People also signed up for the coach to the People’s Assembly protest at the Tory party conference in Manchester on Sunday 1 October.