The vigil assembled at Stoke Newington police station
'No justice, no peace' was a popular theme
People are angry with the police response to Rashan's death
Ginario, the father of Edson Da Costa. brought his solidarity to the family of Rashan Charles
Justice for Rashan Charles
Weyman Bennett from Stand Up To Racism was among the speakers
Justice for Rashan Charles
One resident said, “Its black person after black person being killed by police."
Justice for Rashan Charles
Justice for Rashan Charles
Getting the message across of Black Lives Matter and No to Racism
Justice for Rashan Charles