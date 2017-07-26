Did police tasering cause Darren Cumberbatch to die?

The family of Darren Cumberbatch, who died after being arrested by police in Nuneaton want answers over his death.

Darren, or Daz, was arrested in the early hours of Monday 10 July. He was later taken to hospital and died on Wednesday 19 July.

Lawyers acting for Darren’s family said an incident took place before Darren was taken to hospital and that it was “possible that a further relevant event” occurred after he arrived at hospital.

It has been alleged that Darren was tasered by police.

His sister Carla said that Darren had told her from his hospital bed that his injuries were as a direct result of police contact.

She said, “I want to know what happened to my brother. I want answers and the truth.”