Anti-fascists assemble in Lewisham on 13 August 1977
Police escort National Front fascists through New Cross
Police try to force the Nazi march through the crowd
The cops meet resistance from anti-fascists
Anti-fascists resist the cops and the Nazis
Police on horses fail to break through anti-fascist demonstrators
Scuffles as the cops attack the crowd
Confrontation between protesters and Nazis
Police arrest anti-fascists
Police try to hold back anti-fascist crowd
Police and fascists cower from missiles
Anti-fascists break through towards Nazi march
Anti-fascists capture National Front banner
An anti-fascist burns the Nazi banner
Police use riot shields in Britain for the first time
Anti-fascists tear up a National Front banner
Cops retreat from anti-fascists
Police arrest protesters
Police arrest a protester
Cops confront an anti-fascist
But the cops suffer casualties
The fascists retreat
The anti-fascists hold Lewisham