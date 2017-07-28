Socialist Worker
Mears housing workers protest as part of strike against pay differential

by Celia Hutchinson
Issue No. 2565
On the protest in Manchester today, Friday

On the protest in Manchester today, Friday (Pic: Celia Hutchinson)

Workers were on the move in central Manchester today, Friday, as strikers from Mears housing came to the town hall instead of mounting a picket.

Around 50 Unite members rallied at the town hall where they had been told bosses would be meeting with councillors.

The former council workers are employed by contractor Mears to maintain council homes run by arms-length management organisation (ALMO) Northwards.

They are on their third week of a four week strike for pay parity, after weeks of discontinuous weekly strikes.

After rallying at the town hall, workers marched around it. Then, sick of being ignored by the mainstream media, they marched through the city to the offices of the Manchester Evening News.

Send a message of support to Colin Pitt via colinpitt65@hotmail.co.uk

Donate to the strike fund by cheque, payable to UCATT UD.393 Manchester 1st Branch, send to Andy Fisher, Unite, 2 Churchill Way, Liverpool, L3 8EF, or online to account 46034412 sort code 60-83-01.

News
Fri 28 Jul 2017, 15:37 BST
Issue No. 2565
