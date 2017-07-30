Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

‘We will fight for justice for Darren Cumberbatch’

by David Kersey, pictures by Geoff Dexter
Issue No. 2565
A powerful rally

A powerful rally (Pic: Geoff Dexter)

Over 350 people attended a march in Nuneaton, Warwickshire yesterday, Saturday, to protest for justice for Darren Cumberbatch from Coventry.

Darren died following an incident with Warwickshire police on 10 July.

Witnesses and family have alleged that he was assaulted and tasered by the police that evening. Darren was placed in intensive care at George Eliot Hospital, Nuneaton, after being “dearrested” by the police.

He remained in a coma and died on 19 July.

Determined to get the truth

Determined to get the truth (Pic: Geoff Dexter)

Campaigners marched from Nuneaton railway station to the McIntyre House hostel where Darren had been staying. Candles were lit and flowers left in tribute at the hostel entrance.

The march then moved on to the police headquarters in the town.

Campaigners demanded the immediate suspension of the police officers involved and suspension of the use of tasers.

The march followed an angry and determined public meeting attended by over 200 people in Coventry last Wednesday.

A clear message to the police

A clear message to the police (Pic: Geoff Dexter)

Speakers on Saturday included Darren's family, community activist Rev Desmond Jaddoo and witnesses from the hostel where Darren was interrogated by police on the night he ended up in a coma.

The march was led by Darren's family and supported by his many friends as well as community activists and trade unionists from Coventry and beyond.

Family members gave solidarity greetings to the families of Rashan Charles and Edson Da Costa.

Black and white united in the fight for justice

Black and white united in the fight for justice (Pic: Geoff Dexter)

Desmond Jaddoo stated to big cheers, “We have brought one of the main roads in Nuneaton to a standstill. No one gets through, in the name of Darren Cumberbatch. We want Justice for Darren.”

Carla, Darren's sister, said, “Numbers is power. I am going to make my voice heard in the name of my brother.”

Visit www.facebook.com/Justice4Daz/ to support the campaign.
Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Sun 30 Jul 2017, 11:42 BST
Issue No. 2565
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.