Scuppered—Katie Hopkins and the nautical Nazi people smugglers

A gaggle of far right fools have managed to make a mess of “Defending Europe”.

The nautical Nazis aimed to disrupt migrant rescues in the Mediterranean. They have been deported from Cyprus for alleged people-smuggling.

Perhaps it was the support of holder of opinions for money Katie Hopkins that sent them astray.

The Mail Online columnist was recently axed from LBC radio after calling for a “final solution” to Islamist terrorism.

Hopkins previously said she wanted to “use gunships to stop migrants”.

Hopkins went to Sicily and spent time with Defend Europe.

The “mission” was originally to actively block search and rescue (SAR) NGO vessels.

They then claimed they will “monitor” the situation and intervene should they see wrongdoing by the NGOs.

Hopkins tweeted, “Looking forward to meeting the crew of the C-Star in Catania tomorrow. Setting out to defend the Med. All this week”.

She also retweeted the Defend Europe Twitter account.

She was photographed with far-right activists including Peter Sweden, a Holocaust denier who was also in Catania supporting the Defend Europe mission.

He previously tweeted somewhat ungrammatically, “The claim that 6 million jews were gassed seem highly unprobable. The concentration camps didnt have the facilities for that”.

He also tweeted, “By the way just so you know i am not a nazi :) I think Hitler had some good points, but i dont agree with facism or socialism”.

The ship was first stopped in Port Suez, due to “a lack of documentation and papers”.

And Hopkins’ first article from Sicily mysteriously disappeared from the Mail Online site.

When the boat got to Cyprus the crew of the C-Star were taken off the vessel at the port of Famagusta, and appeared in court last Thursday, alongside the ship’s Swiss owner.

They were accused of preparing and circulating false documents, but were released for lack of evidence.

It turned out at least 20 Sri Lankan refugees were aboard the C-star.

MP resents having to register as a lobbyist

A Labour MP has become the first serving politician to be officially registered as a lobbyist.

Barry Sheerman is listed on the register of consultant lobbyists because of his chairmanship of Policy Connect.

Alison White, the registrar of consultant lobbyists, found that Policy Connect should be defined as a lobbying company because it is paid money by clients who are then given the opportunity to meet ministers.

There are more than 550 parlimentary groups. The groups have received millions of pounds of external funding since the beginning of 2015.

Policy Connect asks companies to pay between £175 and £20,000 to become members of parlimentary groups.

In return, they are able to attend events and meetings in parliament, some of which are held with ministers. Sheerman was paid £2,200 a month to be Policy Connect’s chairman on top of his MP’s salary.

One in five MPs continue to employ a member of their family using taxpayers’ money despite the practice being banned for new members of Parliament.

Of the 589 returning MPs, 122 have declared the employment of a relative in the latest Register of Members’ Financial Interests. None of the 61 new MPs are allowed to do so.

Pensioner tasered for having a butter knife

An Alzheimer’s sufferer had a Taser fired at him by police at his care home because he pulled out a butter knife.

David Litherland, 73, was taken to hospital after falling when the weapon’s dart pierced his chest. His wife Theresa said, “It was the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever seen, I can still see the pain etched on his face.”

The Taser had failed to deploy the 50,000-volt shock but he fell to the floor, banging his head.

Theresa said, “David had sat down to eat lunch when he started acting aggressively.

“This often happens when he is feeling unwell or frustrated as he can’t process his emotions.

“I got a call asking me to come to help. When I arrived the police were walking in. They approached David and asked him three times to take his hands out of his pocket.

“He produced the butter knife and they fired at him. It was just a butter knife he was having dinner with.”

Cops increase stop and search

Two of the biggest police forces have quietly stepped up their use of stop-and-search powers.

Officers in Greater Manchester and Surrey detained more people in the first four months of this year than in the same period last year.

Black people are seven times more likely than white people to be stopped. Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick decided to increase stop and searches in May.

Bog roll is mired in shrinkflation

The price of toilet paper has soared by up to 25 percent over the past year. A nine-roll pack of Andrex Quilts is up 17 percent to an average £4.85 in supermarkets.

Its four-pack of Classic white rolls is up 15 percent to £2.12.

Andrex has cut the average size of rolls by 19 sheets without reducing the price, a practice dubbed “shrinkflation”. Cushelle has hiked the price of a 16-roll pack by 25 percent to £7.50.

Superman movie makers have banned a sculptor from calling his project Man of Steel. Warner Brothers lawyers waded in when they heard the 32-metre work of art would be called Yorkshire Man of Steel.

It will stand beside the M1 in Rotherham and has now been renamed The Steel Man.

Rich set to be richest

The boss of Amazon overtook Bill Gates as the world’s richest man last week for a bit.

Jeff Bezos’s wealth peaked at £69.5 billion after the online retailer’s shares soared in early trading.

Microsoft founder Gates, who is worth £68.9 billion, has been the world’s wealthiest since May 2013.

Amazon shares have risen 24 percent in the past four months, adding £13 billion to Bezos’s net worth. Shares rose £600 million before falling, putting Gates just back in the lead.

‘Queue here for the gravy train’

The Daily Mail doesn’t like the government defeat over fees for employment tribunals

‘The human capacity for wishful thinking knows few bounds’

Justice Leggatt dismisses the claim of a financier who said he had been promised £15 million in a pub by Sport Direct’s Mike Ashley

‘One of the things I can’t stand about this town is the back-stabbing. Where I grew up we’re front-stabbers’

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House director of communications

‘The US army is not a microcosm of American society: it’s there to kill people and blow things up’

White House adviser Sebastian Gorka defends Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military

‘As a minister you get your finger caught in the nut and the screw’

Tory Brexit minister Baroness Anelay