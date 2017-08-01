Birmingham man in critical condition after cops shoot him

Sharif Cousins was shot in the chest in Hereford Close, Birmingham, by police last Wednesday.

He was in a critical condition in hospital today,Tuesday.

Sharif, a former gang member, was a youth worker and had set up a charity to urge young people to stay away from gangs.

The cops’ pet watchdog, the IPCC, is investigating.

It said there is “early evidence to indicate a single shot was fired by one police officer”.

The shooting came days after IPCC figures were released showing that police shot and killed six people in the 12 months to March.

It’s the highest number since records began in 2005.