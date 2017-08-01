Reports round-up: HMRC workers protest against the pay cap

Civil service workers in the revenue and customs department held protests across Britain on Monday.

This was the day that a 1 percent pay deal was imposed.

The protests, organised by the PCS union, urged the government and department chief executive Jon Thompson to lift the pay cap.

Other protests are planned involving other departments later in the year. And PCS members in all departments will be consulted in the autumn on whether they are prepared to take industrial action over pay.

PCS is one of the unions backing a pay protest in London on 12 October.

Campaigning by PCS and other public sector unions led the Scottish Government to announce last week that it will remove the 1 percent pay cap from 2018.

The cap needs to go now.

No to Trump’s attacks on trans

Around 40 people protested outside the US embassy in London last week following the announcement by Donald Trump that transgender people were no longer welcome in the military.

Organiser Robbie Platt, an executive member of the UK chapter of Democrats Abroad, told Socialist Worker “We want to show solidarity with the transgender community.

“An infringement of one of our rights is an infringement of all of our rights.”

Socialists must stand against all oppression—while pointing out that the US military is the greatest killing machine in the world.

Cheers for action at Chivas whisky firm

Unite union members at whisky makers Chivas in Dumbarton are set to strike for 24 hours from 7.30am next Monday.

Workers voted to reject the company’s four year pay offer. They would get a 1.5 percent rise in year one and the rate of inflation for the next three years.

Unite says some staff at the Kilmalid site in Dumbarton are paid £900 a year less than those at the Paisley site.

Picturehouse ready for new strikes

Workers at five Picturehouse cinema sites in London were set to strike from 4pm on Friday and all day Saturday. This is an escalation of their dispute for the Living Wage.

The strike follows a day of action last Saturday which saw workers join community supporters.

Sign the support petition here bit.ly/2ubPHft

Defending jobs and children’s services

The GMB union is to ballot members working in children’s services at Coventry council for industrial action

The council is holding a consultation on restructuring the service. One of the options includes plans to shut 14 children’s centres, with the loss of 100 jobs, and replace them with four “family hubs”.

All council-run nursery provision could also end.

At a union meeting last week of over 150 people, workers overwhelmingly backed a ballot.

Post Office workers demand pay voice

CWU union members in Post Offices are voting on whether to reject an imposed 2 percent pay offer.

Workers should vote to reject the deal.

The ballot closes on Tuesday 22 August.

Conviction overturned for nuclear protesters

The High Court has overturned the convictions of a group of Christian activists who were convicted in January of wilful obstruction of the highway during an anti-Trident protest.

The group, named Put Down the Sword, joined others in attempting to stop the building of new Trident nuclear missiles.

They were arrested after blocking all vehicle access to the Burghfield Atomic Weapons Establishment.