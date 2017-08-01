Stop Mark Carney laughing all the way to the Bank

Workers picketed the Bank of England wearing masks of its rich governor Mark Carney this Tuesday as they began a three-day strike for better pay.

Unite union members in the maintenance, parlours and security departments walked out after getting their second below-inflation pay deal in a row.

It means some workers get no rise at all while the cost of living is increasing.

The strike was originally planned to start on Monday and to last four days.

Unite organiser Mercedes Sanchez told Socialist Worker, “We cancelled Monday’s strike as a goodwill gesture, but it was not reciprocated.

“After this strike we plan to ballot more workers at the bank. This strike involves three departments, and we want to escalate to involve the rest.”