Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Stop Mark Carney laughing all the way to the Bank

by Dave Sewell
Issue No. 2565
A determined atmosphere on the picket line

A determined atmosphere on the picket line (Pic: Socialist Worker)

Workers picketed the Bank of England wearing masks of its rich governor Mark Carney this Tuesday as they began a three-day strike for better pay.

Unite union members in the maintenance, parlours and security departments walked out after getting their second below-inflation pay deal in a row.

It means some workers get no rise at all while the cost of living is increasing.

The strike was originally planned to start on Monday and to last four days.

Unite organiser Mercedes Sanchez told Socialist Worker, “We cancelled Monday’s strike as a goodwill gesture, but it was not reciprocated.

“After this strike we plan to ballot more workers at the bank. This strike involves three departments, and we want to escalate to involve the rest.”

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 1 Aug 2017, 12:41 BST
Issue No. 2565
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.