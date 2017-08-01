Organise against the Football Lads Alliance to rain on racists’ parade

The Football Lads Alliance (FLA) tries to pretend it is respectable but has attracted some of the worst elements of the far right. When a positive anti-racist message is promoted, the poisonous ideas of the FLA can be challenged.

As a socialist and supporter of Motherwell FC in Scotland I was delighted to learn that the Well Society had invited

40 Syrian refugees to the League Cup match on last Saturday.

This is the fan ownership group who run our club.

Well Society spokesperson John Henderson said, “Lanarkshire has welcomed a large number of refugees from Syria over the past couple of years as our friends.”

A public announcement highlighting how refugees have been forced to flee Syria and that Motherwell FC welcomes them was applauded.

Stand Up To Racism recently organised leafleting at Celtic FC to warn against the FLA. Football fans across Britain can pressure boards to take action. Fan magazines and blogs can also be used to promote anti-racism in football.

We must not allow the FLA and the far right to use football as a vehicle for their message of hate and division.