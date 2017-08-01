Uber workers ready for a renewed fight over ‘gig economy’ rights

Two workers who brought the landmark employment tribunal case against taxi firm Uber over their bogus self-employment are back in court in September.

Uber bosses have been allowed the right to appeal the decision last year that they should treat their drivers as workers.

The ruling stipulated that Uber drivers should receive the minimum wage and paid holidays and sick pay.

The two workers, Yaseen Aslam and James Farrar, brought the original case to court.

“I think we will win,” Yaseen told Socialist Worker. “But the appeal should never have been allowed in the first place. It’s an attack on workers.

“We need to push the government to do the right thing.

“And we also need to let the public know about how things really are out there for people.”

The workers’ union, the Industrial Workers of Great Britain (IWGB), is set to hold a day of action to highlight workers’ conditions on the day of the tribunal, Wednesday 27 September.

The union said, “We are going to march through central London to the Employment Appeal Tribunal in support of our members and all Uber drivers.

“And to show ‘gig economy’ bosses, the courts and the British public that we will not lie down as our employment rights are taken away.”