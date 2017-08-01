Splits won’t stop nasty offensive from Trump

Splits within the US ruling class threaten to topple US president Donald Trump—but they may not be enough on their own.

On Monday the new communications director Anthony Scaramucci was removed after just ten days in office.

In a little over six months Trump has changed (at least once) his chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, national security adviser, press secretary and communications director.

Last week Trump’s revised healthcare bill was voted down in the Senate. If it had passed some 22 million people would have lost their health insurance.

Three Republican senators voted against the bill.

Trump has fired members of his team who don’t toe the line to try and shore up his position.

Press secretary Sean Spicer was forced out last month.

Chief of staff Reince Priebus has gone, replaced by retired general John Kelly.

It was Kelly who demanded Scaramucci be fired.

Three of the top four appointed positions in the US government are now filled by ex-generals.

Trump is trying to appeal directly to the military and the police. In a speech to police last week he asked cops to not “be too nice” to people they arrest.

“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon—you just see them thrown in, rough,” he said.

Trump has yet to pass a piece of legislation through both houses of Congress, but that doesn’t mean he can’t launch vicious attacks.

Sweep

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency rounded up 188 people in a five-day sweep in California last week. Another 114 were arrested in New York.

But there is resistance. Activists held protests across the US on Wednesday of last week against the repeal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The measure, introduced in 2012, means undocumented people who came to the US as children can receive a two-yearly renewable right to remain.

Activist Catalina Santiago was one of a group of 15 arrested in Austin, Texas, at a sit-in. “If ICE wants to come and disrupt our families, then we will disrupt the daily lives of people here,” she said.

“That’s so they can feel, for a few minutes, what our people feel for years in this country.”

And protests were held across the US last Saturday in opposition to Trump’s healthcare proposals.

The Democratic Party leadership has yet to be forced into opposing the deportation raids as it did with the Muslim ban. That’s largely because it supports deportations.

Obama had deported more people at this point in his presidency than Trump has.

The Democrats are hoping that Trump’s potential Russian connections will be enough to bring him down.

That way they won’t have to address the mood in US society that pushed Bernie Sanders close to taking the Democratic candidacy.

But if the movement against Trump grows, it can become a fight against the bosses and racism as well.