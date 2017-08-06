Trump ramps up tensions in Asia

Warmonger in chief Donald Trump is ramping up tensions in Asia with fresh sanctions against the North Korean dictatorship.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council, dominated by the world's imperialist powers, unanimously agreed sanctions last night, Saturday.

The latest sanctions come as North Korea is pushing ahead with its nuclear weapons programme.

Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the UN, boasted on the right wing Fox News channel, “It is time for North Korea to realise that we're not playing any more.

“We basically gave them a kick in the gut with a billion dollars of sanctions that they're going to feel right away.”

The sanctions ban joint investments with the North Korean regime and buying its major exports, such as coal, lead and iron ore.

This is only the latest move by the Trump against North Korea.

Force

Earlier this year Trump dispatched a naval task force, including the super carrier USS Carl Vincent, to the Korean Peninsula.

Then the US and South Korea carried out the largest ever war games in a show of force.

They have both also speeded up the deployment of the THAAD "air defence" system to the peninsula.

For all the warm words about stopping a North Korean nuclear menace, ramping up tensions is really aimed against China.

Ever since Barack Obama's "pivot towards Asia" the main focus of US imperialism has been the South China Sea, where there is increasing imperialist competition between multiple countries including Japan, Vietnam and South Korea.

Out of them China, which is a global capitalist rival to the US, poses the biggest threat. Knowing the US's relative economic decline, Trump hopes that a more forceful foreign policy can overcome this.

Significantly China, a UN Security Council member, backed the new sanctions in a sign that its feeling this growing pressure from US imperialism. China is virtually North Korea's only ally and biggest trading partner, but it has also found it hard to keep it on a reliable leash.

Every liberal politician and pundit, who is outraged at Trump's alleged links with Russian president Vladimir Putin, is happily lining up behind his dangerous drive to war. That's because they may find Trump unpredictable, but share the same aim of defending US imperialism's interests.