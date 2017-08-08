Culture round up

It’s Called Art Mum, Look It Up

Polly Nor

18—22 August, Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, EC2A 3EY, London

pollynor.com

Illustrator and artist Polly Nor’s latest exhibition is taking place this month.

Recent work features a range of hand-drawn, digital illustrations and sculptures.

Her illustrations often tell stories of anxiety, self doubt, and people’s struggle for self-love.

Partition of India—70 years on

11.30am, 18 August

National Army Museum,

Royal Hospital Rd, Chelsea, London SW3 4HT.

nam.ac.uk/whats-on

The National Army Museum is holding a series of events to mark the 70th anniversary of the partition of India.

The British created Pakistan by partitioning India.

It was a parting shot after they were thrown out by a mass movement against colonial rule.

DJ accused of sexism

In an interview with Groove magazine, DJ Konstantin said “women who seek careers in male-dominated industries like the DJ business must lose their ‘female qualities’ and become ‘manly’”.

The DJ and promoter collective Discwoman tweeted, “Anyone who may need more evidence Konstantin has said this verbatim to our face.”

Konstantin’s label Giegling have had bookings in London cancelled since the interview was published last month.