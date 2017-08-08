Edson DaCosta's mother dies

Manuela Araujo (right)

The mother of Edson Da Costa has died because of shock after losing her only son, his family has said.

Manuela Araujo collapsed last week.

The family said, “The circumstances surrounding her son’s death and the involvement of the police came as a terrible shock and weighed down on her heart.”

Edson died after being stopped by police in Newham, east London, in June.

The cops’ pet watchdog, the IPCC, is investigating but no officer has been suspended over the death.

The Justice4Daz campaign was set to hold a public meeting this Wednesday.

Darren Cumberbatch died after coming into contact with police on 10 July. The meeting starts at 6.30pm at the West Indian Community Centre and Social Club, Coventry CV1 3BB