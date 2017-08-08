Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Edson DaCosta's mother dies

by Sadie Robinson
Issue No. 2566
Edson DaCosta (centre) with his mother and father

Edson DaCosta (centre) with his mother Manuela Araujo (right) and father Ginario

The mother of Edson Da Costa has died because of shock after losing her only son, his family has said.

Manuela Araujo collapsed last week.

The family said, “The circumstances surrounding her son’s death and the involvement of the police came as a terrible shock and weighed down on her heart.”

Edson died after being stopped by police in Newham, east London, in June.

The cops’ pet watchdog, the IPCC, is investigating but no officer has been suspended over the death.

The Justice4Daz campaign was set to hold a public meeting this Wednesday.

Darren Cumberbatch died after coming into contact with police on 10 July. The meeting starts at 6.30pm at the West Indian Community Centre and Social Club, Coventry CV1 3BB

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 8 Aug 2017, 12:23 BST
Issue No. 2566
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.