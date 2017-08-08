Royal Mail workers could ballot as talks with bosses ‘far from agreement’

Royal Mail workers could ballot for industrial action as early as this month. Bosses are preparing to launch a massive attack on workers’ pensions, wages and conditions.

Members of the CWU union are set to meet for a national briefing in London on Monday of next week. The union’s postal executive committee meets the following day to decide whether to ballot.

Royal Mail bosses want to scrap workers’ defined benefits pension scheme. Closing the scheme could steal thousands of pounds from pensions every year.

Bosses also want to push through a series of attacks that will cut wages, make it easier to sack workers and force worse conditions on new starters. And plans to get rid of the union’s area delivery reps could seriously weaken the CWU’s organisation.

Union officials say they are still in talks with Royal Mail, but that they are “far from agreement”.

It comes after a series of events across Britain mobilising union activists, and several impressive workplace meetings preparing members for a fight.

The union has to ballot for a national strike if Royal Mail doesn’t back down from its attack. Bosses want to trample all over pensions, pay and conditions. Only a serious fightback can stop them.