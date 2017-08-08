Tories trashed in by-elections and votes for racist Ukip party dwindle

Labour won four out of six council by-elections held on Thursday of last week. And in two of them—Margate Central and Milton Regis—Jeremy Corbyn’s party took the seat from the racist Ukip party.

In Margate Central in Kent Labour’s Ian Venables won 454 votes, 57.5 percent, while Ukip was pushed into third place with just 52 votes.

Labour’s share of the vote soared by nearly 24 percent. Ukip’s vote share plummeted by 25 percent to 6.6 percent.

In Milton Regis, Kent, Labour won with more than half the vote. The candidate, Tony Winckless, had lost the seat to Ukip in 2015. This time Ukip was pushed into third place behind the Tories with just 151 votes.

Labour’s share of the vote jumped by over 25 percent while Ukip’s fell by over 14 percent.

In Worthing, Sussex, Labour won the Marine seat from the Tories. Its vote share rose by nearly 28 percent.

And it held the Loughborough Shelthorpe seat in Charnwood, Leicestershire, where its vote share also went up.

The Tories gained a seat from Labour in St Margaret’s with St Nicholas in King’s Lynn.

And they held a seat in Sevenoaks, Kent. But even there Labour’s vote share rose by over 7 percent.

Some Labour right wingers claimed that having Corbyn as leader would be a disaster for the party. They said his policies are too left wing to win votes.

The latest results are further proof that they are wrong.