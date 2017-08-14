Cops accused of ‘dragging out’ the wait for justice for Edson Da Costa

Relatives of Edson Da Costa are still waiting for answers over why the 25 year old father died after being stopped by police.

Cops stopped Edson in Beckton, east London, on 15 June. He died six days later in hospital.

Jussara was driving the car when Edson was stopped. She told Socialist Worker, “They haven’t released the body yet because they don’t know the exact cause of death. It’s been ages now. They’re just dragging the situation out.

“We haven’t been able to grieve. The family hasn’t been able to grieve in peace or properly because of this. It’s horrible.”

She felt the delay showed that Edson’s death is suspicious.

“It’s weird that they don’t know the cause of death,” she said. “To me that means he didn’t die of a natural cause. He didn’t die because his brain gave up. It means they harmed him. They did something to him.”

Five days after Edson’s death Jussara told Socialist Worker, “It wasn’t like Edson was by himself and we don’t know what happened. I was there and I saw it. The police killed him.”

She said cops had sprayed Edson when he was on the ground following the stop. Police confirmed that officers had used CS spray on Edson.

Anti-racists have organised to raise money for the family and joined protests and vigils in support of the fight for justice.

Edson’s dad, Ginario, spoke at a Love Music Hate Racism gig in Tooting, south London, earlier this month. “My son was killed in police custody in east London,” he told the crowd.

“My son, he’s got a lot of friends. Today I come and I’m making other friends. I’m campaigning against racism. I need you guys to follow the same way.”

His nephew Lisandro rapped at the gig. He said, “Police killed Edson, that’s why I’m young, black and angry. Police killed Rashan, that’s why I’m young, black and angry. Police killed Mark Duggan, that’s why I’m young, black and angry.”

Jussara said that people must keep campaigning for justice over Edson’s death. “Lots of people know about Rashan Charles because there was CCTV footage of it,” she said.

“We need to make sure more people should know about Edson’s case too.”