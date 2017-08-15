Trump risks deadly war over rivalry with China

US president Donald Trump has warned that the US military is “locked and loaded” with “military solutions fully in place” in a confrontation with North Korea.

His threat last week is a further ratcheting up of imperialist tension in Asia.

US and South Korean forces are holding joint military exercises on the Korean peninsula—a show of strength and force against North Korea.

It comes as North Korea, which is developing nuclear weapons, threatened the highly militarised US pacific island Guam with a missile strike.

Trump’s threats against North Korea are more about China, the US’s biggest rival in South East Asia.

The US hopes it can strengthen its hand by forcing China to take a tougher line against its unreliable ally North Korea.

Leading US military figures, such as defence secretary general James “Mad Dog” Mattis, have tried to cool down the effect of Trump’s inflammatory language.But sections of the US ruling class are still willing to take the world to the brink to defend their imperialist interests.

Around 30 people joined a protest called by the Stop the War Coalition outside the US embassy last Friday.

We have to build opposition to the US’s imperialist war drive.