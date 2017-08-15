Action at Argos comes just in time

Workers at Argos distribution centres began a three-week strike on Tuesday, demanding guarantees over redundancy and severance packages.

The Unite union members fear for their jobs, terms and conditions after Argos outsourced nearly 500 workers from one big distribution hub to Wincanton Logistics. They had to move from Lutterworth in Leicestershire to Kettering in Northamptonshire.

Around 1,100 workers walked out at five sites—Basildon in Essex, Bridgwater in Somerset, Castleford in West Yorkshire, Heywood in Greater Manchester and Barton near Burton-on-Trent.

The Barton workers are also striking for the right to be covered by the employer-union national forum, from which they are currently excluded.

The long-running dispute last saw strikes in May of this year.

Unite has warned the long walkout could cause severe disruption due to Argos’s reliance on pared-down “just in time” distribution.