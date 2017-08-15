Reports round-up

Big Pride in Levenshulme

Around 250 marched for LGBT+ liberation in south Manchester last Saturday, part of the first-ever Pride weekend in Levenshulme.

Labour MP Afzal Khan joined the demonstration.

Supporters attended 25 other events in the area during the three-day Pride, “in the context of hatred and violence against LGBT+ people,” organisers said.

Mike Killian

Fight to keep gallery open

Campaigners in Swansea protested on Monday and Wednesday of last week to stop the closure of Swansea University’s renowned Oriel Ceri Richards gallery.

University management plan to close it in September as part of a redevelopment supposed to “enhance the student experience”.

Campaigners are calling on them to reverse the decision.

Ballot on the horizon for DVSA workers

Workers at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), including driving examiners, were set to be balloted for strikes from Thursday of this week.

Bosses at the DVSA want to increase working hours by introducing “flexible working”. This would mean managers will be able to deploy workers anywhere they choose without notice.

The workers’ PCS union is urging a vote for strikes.

Sellafield glows as workers rage over pay

Some 5,000 workers at Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant are being balloted for industrial action over pay.

They are members of the Unite and GMB unions.

Sellafield has imposed a 1.5 percent pay award.

Workers agreed last year to accept a pay raise of just 0.25 percent. And bosses are also pushing a regrading exercise that will slash wages further.

Two thirds of Sellafield workers will also have to pay an extra 2 to 6 percent on their pensions contributions from next year. This is part of government-led changes to the pensions of nuclear workers.

Action called for a £10 an hour wage

A national day of action for a £10 an hour minimum wage and union rights has been called by the Bfawu union and the Fast Food Rights campaign for 4 September.

A new website to support McDonald’s workers currently balloting for strikes has been set up to support other low paid workers fighting for the same demands.

Hostel landlord under fire over bills

Residents of the England’s Lane Hostel for women and children in Camden, north London, are launching a campaign after racking up costs of up to £150 in laundry bills.

They allege that the hostel management has failed to maintain the laundry room, which has fallen into disrepair and is now closed. “I have a list of more than 30 families who want this issue to be urgently addressed,” said one of the hostel’s residents.

Capita punishment for stingy bosses

Workers for the Capita business services firm began balloting for strikes on Monday of this week over changes to their pension plans.

Some workers will lose up to 70 percent of their retirement income if the changes go ahead.

Don’t let racists back on terraces

Anti-racist football fans have leafleted supporters to stop the growth of the Football Lads Alliance (FLA).

Ten grounds were leafleted over the weekend.

The FLA has set up groups at many clubs now, including Crystal Palace. The local Selhurst RMT branch has raised the question of how to organise against them.

For more information and to download leaflets go to standuptoracism.org.uk

Teachers debate trans rights

Members of the NUT union’s LGBT+ caucus released a statement in response to debates within the teachers’ union about trans rights.

It comes ahead of a government consultation on the Gender Recognition Act, which allows trans people to gain a gender recognition certificate. Socialist Worker supporters within the NUT back the statement.

At the NUT annual conference in April delegates backed a motion instructing the union “to be clear that it supports transgender members’ right to self-identity”.