Builders demand equality

Up to 100 construction workers in the GMB and Unite unions were joined by supporters at King George Dock in Hull on Monday to protest for equal pay.

They also demanded that the company, Harris Pye, honour national agreements on pay and conditions for all workers.

The company has refused to employ workers, including those from Romania and Portugal, on the national conditions. Placards in Portuguese and Romanian displayed the slogan “equal pay for equal work”.

Drivers of lorries and cars coming into the dock stopped and listened to the protesters’ arguments. Long tail backs stretched down Hedon road.

The GMB union could step up the action by having a coordinated protest across three Harris Pye sites. One protester said, “Hull is celebrating the end of slavery as part of the City of Culture events and yet we’ve got slave labour here in Hull.”

Scaffolders at Cape Industrial Services at Eggborough power station in East Yorkshire were set to strike for 48 hours from Thursday and from Monday of next week.

The Unite union members demand bosses pay the national rate for the job.