Hillsborough trial to go ahead

Trials of five people charged over the Hillsborough football disaster will go ahead after an initial court hearing on Wednesday of last week.

Norman Bettison, Donald Denton, Alan Foster, Peter Metcalf and Graham Henry Mackrell all appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court.

Bettison, Denton and Foster are all former South Yorkshire Police officers.

Metcalf was the force solicitor following the 1989 disaster and Mackrell was secretary and safety officer at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club at the time of the disaster.

It’s alleged that Bettison lied about his involvement in the aftermath of the disaster and the culpability of fans.

Denton and Foster are charged with perverting the course of public justice in relation to changes made to witness statements.

Metcalf is charged with doing acts with intent to pervert the course of justice in relation to witness statements.

Mackrell is charged with three offences relating to breaching health and safety laws. All indicated that they would plead not guilty to the charges.

Some 96 Liverpool fans died as a result of the disaster at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium in April 1989.

Relatives of those who died as a result of the disaster gathered inside and outside the court last week.

Donna Miller, sister of victim Paul Carlile, said, “It’s what we’ve wanted for 28 years, to see this day come. But we’ve still got a long way ahead of us.”