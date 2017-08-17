Israeli leader Netanyahu in trouble—but so is Gaza Strip

Israeli army officers have talked up the possibility of a new war on Palestinians as they moved to tighten the siege on the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s military has accelerated the construction of an underground wall along the border between Gaza and Israel.

And Israeli commander Eyal Zamir revealed plans to bomb apartment blocks in Gaza, claiming they hide the entrance to tunnels.

Zamir said defending the new wall would be a “worthy reason” for Israel to start a new war, after launching airstrikes that injured seven people in Gaza on Tuesday of last week.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which governs in the Gaza Strip, claims that Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu wants to increase tensions to detract from a growing corruption scandal. Netanyahu is trying to push through a new law that would make it legal to go to war without parliamentary approval.

But a raft of corruption allegations against him could see him face charges in court. It could even force him to resign.