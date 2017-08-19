London protest slams Trump after Charlottesville horror

Up to 200 people rallied at the US embassy in London today, Saturday, in solidarity with the movement against Donald Trump in the US.

His refusal to clearly condemn the far right after the murder of an anti-fascist in Charlottesville, Virginia last week has fuelled outrage.

The protest was called by Stand Up To Trump. Weyman Bennett from Unite Against Fascism spoke about the need to organise against the Nazis.

“The right want to rewrite history and take us back to a time when women and LGBT+ people had no rights,” said Weyman. “But we're not going to let them take us backwards.”

For Nancy and Millie the protest was a chance to pressure the Tories over their ties to Trump.

“Theresa May needs to stand up against him,” Nancy told Socialist Worker. “She might like to call herself strong and stable, but when it comes to Trump she’s very weak.”

Maggie, a Unite union member, added, “We’ve got to demonstrate more and make people more aware. We need to encourage young people to join unions and get involved in the movement.”

Speakers from Stop the War coalition also warned against Trump's war drive.

The US far right has been emboldened by Trump’s refusal to condemn them. At least nine demonstrations have been called in the US by Nazis and racists this weekend.

Activists in the US are confronting them as well as protesting in solidarity with Charlottesville.

Fascists whine that counter-protests against their murderous movement go against “free speech”.

But Weyman said, “The right to life comes above the right to freedom of speech.”